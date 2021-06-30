Souk Sivongsay, age 78 of Fresno, CA formerly of Burnsville, MN passed away on June 11, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Phiavong and Thai; first wife, Chanthalone Sivongsay; grandson, Jahsson Cockerham; brother, Khamnouy Sivongsay, and brother-in-law, Chanbounmy Houngnakhone. Souk is survived by his wife Phanh; children, Sudi (Tana) Sivongsay, Somino Sivongsay, Sipy (Billy) Cockerham, grandchildren, Adeen, Soren, Troy, Alyssa, Leanna, Jahlaya, and Jahniece; step children, Phuang Phagnasay-Le, KP Phagnasay, Spud (Sheryl) Phagnasay, and Chai (Pathana) Phannaphob; step grandchildren, Gwyneth, Audric, Kaylena, Sheldyn, Shayne, Shannyn, Dala and Santhee; brothers, Khamnai (Khambay), and Khamphat Sivongsay; sister, May Syvongxay, along with many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Service was held at 11 AM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Peace Reform Church, 2180 Glory Dr., Eagan, MN with visitation 1 hr prior to service at church. Interment, Pleasant View Memorial Gardens, Burnsville, MN White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
