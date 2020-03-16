Sidney O. Olson, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Northfield, MN after a courageous battle with cancer. Sid was born on July 15, 1942, to Oscar J. and Selma (Dahl) Olson in Mora, MN. He was baptized and confirmed from Calvary Lutheran Church in Mora and attended grade school in the Knife Lake area. After the family moved to Northfield, where his father was the manager of the St. Olaf farm, he graduated from Northfield High School in 1960. He attended St. Olaf College where he studied abroad in Norway and later served in the Army. Sid began his 40-year career with Northwest Airlines, where he met many amazing, life-long friends. He enjoyed traveling throughout the world visiting family and friends, including Asia and Norway. He was also an adjunct instructor in a program for disadvantaged teenagers. In this program, he helped change the lives of countless youth, many of whom are close friends to this day. In his retirement, he loved researching family genealogy, which he traced back to the 1300s. He was also an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with his family, his Northwest Airlines friends, and many, many other close friends and relatives. Sidney is survived by brother-in-law Dallas (Millie) Berg, and his loving nieces and nephews Stuart Berg, Sondy Jensen, Sheldon Berg, Mark Wright, David Nutt Sr., Melody Ryan, Melinda Griswold, Debra (Olson) Linday and Jan Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Selma (Dahl) Olson; brother Orville (Belle) Olson; sisters Marie (Leo) Nutt, twin sisters Millie (Dallas) Berg, Melva Olson and Sylvia Olson. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 virus. Memorials may be sent to your favorite charity, St. James Lutheran Church, 3650 Williams Dr., Burnsville, MN 55337 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield, MN 55057. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
