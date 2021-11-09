Shirley Marie Heikes, age 85 of Rosemount, Minnesota, formerly of Farmington passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Shirley worked at numerous places including Farmington High School and Quello Clinic. She enjoyed crafts, traveling, going to Arizona in winter and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynette Marie Heikes, and parents, Meril and Isabel Vrieze.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 60 years, Martin Heikes; four sons, Dean (Diane), Donald (Gale), David (Brenda), and Martin L. Heikes; one daughter, Brenda (Robert) Luehr; grandchildren, Liz, Heidi, Katie, Martin G., Conner, Rachel and Sydney; and six great-grandchildren. Private Services are being held.
