Shirley Mae Kuglin

Kuglin, Shirley Mae, age 88 of Farmington, MN passed away on February 22, 2021. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Fergus Fall, MN. Shirley graduated from High School in Wabasso, MN. She received her teaching license from Mankato State in 1952. She taught in a one-room schoolhouse in district 8 in Redwood County. On June 4, 1955, Shirley married Arvin Kuglin. They started their marriage farming in Renville County, MN. They moved to Farmington, MN in the fall of 1960 where she resided until her death. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Shirley had many jobs: Dick’s Red Owl, Dueber’s, Coke-a-Cola, Jonathan Padelford Excursions, Mid America Power Drive, Dakota County Technical College, and Christian Life Church. Shirley enjoyed a variety of hobbies: sewing, floral arranging, quilting, camping, music, painting, traveling and baking wedding cakes. She was an active member of Christian Life Church and enjoyed working with the girl’s ministry and being a greeter. She volunteered in a variety of community venues including Dakota City Heritage Village. Everyone she met became a fast friend with her infectious smile. Preceded in death by her parents William and Inez Schroeder (Luescher), brother Raymond Schroeder, and grandson Joel Elliot Washburn. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years Arvin Kuglin, children: Tresa (Paul) Washburn, Randy (Susan) Kuglin, Dale (Diane) Kuglin, Darla (Keith) Thompson, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held on March 4, 2021 at 6:30 pm, with visitation 1 hour prior at Bethel’s Rock Church Farmington Campus, 6300 212th Street Farmington, MN 55024. Interment: Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.