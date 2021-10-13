Sherry L. (Bayless) Toutges, age 67, of Burnsville, passed away October 11, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Allyn Bayless, Myrtle and Mark Rosenow; and brother, Allyn Bayless.
Sherry is survived by her children, Kara (Nate) Schumm, Bryan (Holly), Jennifer (Dave Perrault) Toutges; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Grace, Tanner, Gabrielle, Hannah, and two bonus grandchildren, Isabel and Stella; one great grandchild Kaleah; other relatives and many great friends.
Memorial service held 7 PM Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the White Funeral Home Chapel, Burnsville, with a gathering of family and friends from 5-7 PM. Private interment, Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis.
