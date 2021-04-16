Sharon S. French

French, Sharon S., age 65 of Lakeville, MN, passed away in her home Monday, April 12, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Maxine Wilson. Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Steve; son, Ross (Caitlin) and 3 beautiful grandchildren: Summit, Saylor, and Storie; sisters: Linda, Billie, and Nicki; also survived by many loving friends. Sharon was a beloved wife, mom, and grandma who loved the Lord, had a great sense of humor, and will be deeply missed. A Private service will take place with burial at Lakeville Grove Cemetery. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.