Sara Staupe-Holzgen DO

Sara Holzgen DO, age 39, of Nunica, Michigan passed away unexpectedly in a car accident Sunday, January 9, 2022.
She was born March 4, 1982, in Lakeville, Minnesota to Richard and Patricia (Giles) Staupe. On May 16, 2009, she married Bryan Holzgen, Jr. and together have two loving sons.
Sara was born to be an OBGYN. She loved what she did and truly cared for all of her patients. She always put others before herself and that could be seen in all that she did. No matter how full her plate was, how packed her schedule was, she would always find a way to make time for her patients.
Sara was a proud Hockey Mom and a true Midwest Girl. She was raised in Minnesota by two loving and hard-working parents. She never forgot the sacrifices her family made to help her achieve her life-long goals, and always beamed with pride when speaking of them. She enjoyed traveling, attending sporting events, spending time at the beach, curling up on the couch with a glass of champs, and above all watching her sons play hockey and being together as a family. Sara touched so many lives. She gave so much love and asked for so little from everyone around her. Sara loved her boys fiercely, and showered them with warmth and affection, their connection will never be forgotten. Sara will truly be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan; sons, Brody and Bennett; parents, Richard and Patricia; brother, Richard (Ashley) Staupe; in-laws: Mary and John Weber, Bryan and Mary Kay Holzgen; sisters-in-law, Bryanna, and Kara Holzgen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 6, 2022 at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey Street, Norton Shores, MI 49444. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM before the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Sara may be given to Children's Advocacy Center. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
