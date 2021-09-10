Nov. 12, 1944 - Aug. 5, 2021 Sandra JoAnne Fischer, of Lakeville, MN, passed away August 5, 2021, at age 76. Sandra was born November 12, 1944, in New Ulm, MN. Sandra is survived by Joshua Samuel Fischer, son, and Jessica Michelle Fischer, daughter. Sandra was well-respected in her community. After earning her Anoka High School Diploma one year ahead of schedule, she worked as a Library Aide for the Minneapolis Library during the 1960s. She was employed later as a Nursing Assistant in the 1970s at what is now HCMC. Sandra has been to the mountaintop. She was passionate about her convictions regarding equality in times and in places where these issues were not allowed to be addressed. With humility she welcomed all in humanity. Sandra, a true warrior, had fought many health battles over the past fifteen years. She enjoyed humor, smiles and hugs. She would want to embrace and to hope for peace and wellness to all. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
