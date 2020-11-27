Sandra Ruth Obarski

Obarski, Sandra Ruth age 82, passed away 11/23/20. Survived by loving husband of 60 years, Marvin, sons Brian (Jill), Mark (Barb), and 5 beloved grandchildren John (Cassie), Jason (Jillian), Kelly (Stacy) Kalkwarf, Thomas (Cate), Kimberly (Josh) Trifunov. Sandy was also cherished by sister Mary, brother in law Wayne Obarski, Brother John (Carol) Sedenquist, 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Sandy was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI before moving to Apple Valley, MN. All will remember Sandy as a nurse by trade. Sandy served many years in SchoolDistrict 196. A woman of deep faith, Sandy was ordained as a Deacon at the Diocese of the Episcopal Church serving the members of Gethsemane, Minneapolis and St. Mary’s, Afton/Basswood Grove. Sandy was a treasured member of Nativity Parish in Burnsville for well over 45 years. Sandy was her grandchildren’s biggest fan, never wanting to miss out on a moment of their lives. A private family service will be held Saturday, November 28th. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneral homes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.