Sandra Lynn (Haugan) Cragg, 84, of Minnetonka, MN passed away peacefully in Fort Meyers, FL on March 18, 2022.
Born March 26, 1937 at Fairview Hospital, Minneapolis, MN to Ingvard Conrad Haugan and Mildred Bjugstad Haugan. She was raised in South Minneapolis with her four siblings, twin sister Sharon Haugan Holland (Everill), twin brothers, Dennis (Terry) and David (Donna) and brother Paul (Janice).
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955 and the University of Minnesota Nursing School in 1958. She moved to San Francisco to work in nursing, and returned due to her apartment building being consumed in a fire. She moved back to Minneapolis to work at Lutheran Deaconess hospital, during her time there she met Robert Scott Cragg. They married in Jacksonville, FL in 1962 at the Naval Base. Over her nursing career, she worked in many different hospitals and clinics in Minneapolis, San Francisco, Ann Arbor and Jacksonville in pediatrics, general medicine and Hospice. She was instrumental in establishing the home hospice care program through Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. She volunteered as a Hospice nurse for many years after she retired. She also worked at Diet Center Ridgedale as a nutritionist for over 10 years.
She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood. The family raced a San Juan 24 Sailboat at Wayzata Yacht Club from 1976 to 2020 together. Sandy was generous with her love, advise and time. She was a true giver. Her home was always open to friends and family, for a cup coffee, cake or her homemade cookies, a meal or a place to stay. She was a kind and caring friend and matriarch to her entire family. Sandy was an enthusiastic gardener and a lover of birds and nature. She was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Deephaven, MN.
Sandy will be remembered and missed by her husband of 59 years, Robert Scott Cragg; two daughters, Mary Patricia (Christopher) Rotunno and Susan Ann Cragg; grandchildren, Nathan Hoaglund, Nikki Hoaglund, Helen Cragg, Karen Cragg, Samuel Rotunno, and Sophia Rotunno; to include beloved dachshund Greta and her extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ingvard and Mildred (Bjugstad) Haugan and brother Paul Haugan.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese of Deephaven, MN April 8, 2022, 2:00 PM Visitation, 3:00 PM Service. Reception to follow.
Memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society and the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.