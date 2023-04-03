Sandra Kaye Kratz, age 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2023.
Sandie was born July 20, 1943 to Ernest and Louise Bryant in St. James, MN where she grew up with sisters Nancy and Fritzie. After graduating from St. James High School, she earned a Bachelor's degree and later a Master's degree from Mankato State University. It was there she met the love of her life and true companion, Thomas Kratz from Comfrey, MN. The two were married in 1965 and were happily married for 57 years.
Travel was a theme throughout her life. Their early life, through Tom's work, took them coast to coast, and following the birth of two sons, David and Michael, to Germany, before settling in Burnsville where they raised their family. Sandie and Tom continued travelling the world, often with their special travel group.
As a loving and caring special education teacher in the Burnsville School District for over 25 years, she was passionate and committed to making a difference in her student's lives and celebrated their successes.
Family and friendship were cornerstones of her life. She had an appetite for lifelong learning and loved nature's splendor. Other interests later in life were golf outings with luncheons, daily walks and spending time with friends. Her greatest joy was being "Meema" to her grandchildren. Nothing was more important to Sandie than being a part of their lives and creating cherished memories. We will remember Sandie for her warmth, compassionate heart, hugs and long Minnesota goodbyes, always waving as we departed from her home.
Survived by loving husband Tom; sons David (Kristin) and Michael (Susan); grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Adam and Julia; sister Nancy (Gary) Hamer; brother and sister in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Roy Seely, sister Fritzie, and baby granddaughter Gretchen.
Special thanks to Minnesota Oncology, M Health Fairview, and the infusion nurses who cared for Sandie for the past nine years following her diagnosis of MDS.
Celebration of life service will be held on April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, visitation one hour before service. Full details can be found at www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
