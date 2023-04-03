Sandra Kaye Kratz

Sandra Kaye Kratz, age 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2023.

Sandie was born July 20, 1943 to Ernest and Louise Bryant in St. James, MN where she grew up with sisters Nancy and Fritzie. After graduating from St. James High School, she earned a Bachelor's degree and later a Master's degree from Mankato State University. It was there she met the love of her life and true companion, Thomas Kratz from Comfrey, MN. The two were married in 1965 and were happily married for 57 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.