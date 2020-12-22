Sandra Kay Skarsten, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, age 73 of Burnsville, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at her home on December 14, 2020. Preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn (Maurice) Guckeen; brother, Darryl Huffman. Survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Allan; loving daughters: Lisa (Ryan) Fudala and Amy (Brent) Bonnin; treasured grandchildren: Madison, Jake, Hudson and Ryder; also by many other loving relatives and friends. Sandy was born in Detroit Lakes, MN and lived in Federal Dam until she moved to Minneapolis as a young child. She met her husband Allan while attending West High School, where she graduated from in 1965. After getting married, Allan and Sandy moved to Burnsville where they raised their 2 daughters, Lisa and Amy. Growing up, Sandy’s goal in life was to be a wife and mother, and she was the best at both. Sandy was a bright, shining star who made friends everywhere she went. She was the life of the party, and the heart of her family. She adored and doted on her husband, children and grandchildren, who all were her everything. She loved spending time in, and often traveled to, Duluth, MN. She also loved traveling to Las Vegas, NV, even though she never won “big.” She enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles, occasional Bingo at Mystic Lake, watching her favorite soap “Days of Our Lives,” scrolling through Facebook, chatting with her family and many friends, and spoiling her children and grandchildren. She was selfless and giving, always putting everyone else before herself. Heaven truly gained the most wonderful angel. A Memorial Service will be planned for spring of 2021 due to COVID; please check back to this website for updates on service times. Condolences: www.whitefuneral homes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
