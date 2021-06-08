Sally Ann Christenson passed from this earthly body on January 21, 2021 and entered her eternal home where she will be greeted by the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, enjoying the glory of heaven and being reunited with her treasured loved ones who arrived before her. We thank our gracious God who sent out His son to redeem all who will trust in Him. Sally Ann was his child. Sally was born to “Porky” (Oscar) and Alma Rundquist on March 6, 1939 in Virginia, Minnesota. She grew up in Bovey, Minnesota and graduated from Greenway High School in Colerain, Minnesota. She took pride in being a Ranger. She graduated from Normandale Technical College in 1983 with an Associate of Arts degree. She married Ralph Christenson in 1973 and he continued to be her strong arm, which she leaned on heavily for love and support. She was preceded in death by her first husband Billy Joe Oswell and both of her parents. She is survived by husband Ralph; daughters Mary Jo Talbert, Teri Thomas, Keri Christenson and husband Ray; sons Tom Oswell and wife Mary and Tim Jerkovich and wife Jane; grandchildren Chris, Chelsie, Randy, Linnea, Tindra, Olivia, Josh, Billy, and Stephanie; great-grandchildren Weston, Grace, Alexis, Maverick, William, James, Dylan, Taylar and Lilah, Aryanna, Liam, Sofia, Amelia, Remy, and Aurora. Sally was cremated and will have her ashes buried in Lebanon Hills Cemetery in Apple Valley, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lakeville, Minnesota on June 13, 2021 at 12 p.m.
