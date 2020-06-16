Ryan Patrick McCormick, age 24, of Lakeville, MN, passed away on June 3rd, 2020. Survived by his Mom and Dad, Shannon and Craig; Siblings, Lauren and Mason; and Grandparents, Paul and Maureen Welsh. He is also survived by his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and lots of friends. Preceded in death by his beloved dogs Lucky and Ace; Grandparents, Les and Fran McCormick; and Aunt, Vickie Wenner. Ryan was an amazing young man who was proud to serve his country. His passion was the military and we are so glad he got to fulfill that dream. As we like to say, Ryan was fearless - he constantly pushed the limits, and competed in everything he did. Ryan was one that always wanted to take care of the people around him, ensure everyone was included, be the hardest worker (and know it all) in the room, and always made time to do what he loved. Ryan had the gift to gab, it was very easy to get into a long conversation about pretty much anything. We are confident that Ryan used up all of his words in his short 24 years! Ryan had so many that loved him including his family, military family, and his friends. While he was born and raised in Minnesota, he always planned to make Texas his home and we are very thankful for his community in Texas. His life ended while doing something that he loved so very much with people that were family to him. We find peace in knowing that he fulfilled many of his dreams, and that he has a legacy of loyalty, love, and friendship that will live on in so many people’s memories. Ryan’s relationships with his family and friends are what meant the most to him. Ryan, we love you! Give Lucky and Ace lots of treats! Ryan will have a Unit Memorial Service at the Comanche Chapel, Ft. Hood on June 18, 2020 at 13:30pm. Due to Covid Ryan’s burial will be private at Fort Snelling on June 22, 2020 at 11:45am followed by a celebration of Ryan’s life. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
