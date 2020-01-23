Ruth Ellen (Brosseth) McKay was born to Elmer Albert and Grace Viola (Walker) Brosseth on March 7, 1939 at home in Farmington, Minnesota. She passed away January 21, 2020 in Blair, Nebraska. Ruth attended school in Farmington; graduating from Farmington High School in 1957. She attended Winona State college, Winona, Minnesota; graduating in 1960 with a BS degree in Education with a major in English and a minor in Social Studies. Ruth married James Lee McKay on August 13, 1960 in Farmington, Minnesota. They had two daughters, Kristine Lee and Kimberly Ellen. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim. She is survived by sister, Carol Ann Sheffer and brother, Allen (Kayce) Brosseth; daughters Kristine Lee (Ricky) Gates and Kim (John) Laws; grandchildren Jeremy Cardoza, Dr. Payton Laws and McKeon Laws; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Memorial Community Hospital for upgrades to the Oncology infusion lab at the Blair Hospital. Services will be held Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Blair, NE. Arrangements by Campbell Aman Funeral Home, Blair.
Ruth Ellen McKay (Brosseth)
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth McKay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.