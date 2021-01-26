Ruth Ann Kral (West), age 67 of Eagan, MN, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2021 from complications of liver disease. Ruth was born on December 16, 1953 in Le Mars, IA to Merle and Helen West. After graduating from Gehlen Catholic School in 1972, she attended Spencer School of Business. This is where she met Gary and they wed in 1974. After marriage, they lived in Spencer, IA and Sioux City, IA before moving to Eagan, MN in 1986. Ruth spent her career working for Northwestern Bell/USWest/Qwest for over 30 years. After retiring from the phone company, Ruth worked part time at Faithful Shepherd Catholic School and Marschall Line. Ruth and Gary traveled to Ireland in 2012 and were able to go to Disney World with their children and grandchildren in 2019. Ruth’s greatest joy was her grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and attending their various church, school and sports activities. She could also be found in the kitchen baking treats with her grandchildren or spending time at the many craft shows in the area. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dave West and Greg West; and nephew, Jeffrey West. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Gary; children Megan (Dave) Young and Trent (Alison) Kral; grandchildren Leah and Haley Young, Matthew and Olivia Kral; brother Mike (Ellen) West; sister Joan Erpenbach; extended family and dear friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel – 1580 Century Point. Mass to honor Ruth will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church – 4030 Pilot Knob Road. There will not be a visitation prior to service. We will adhere to social distancing guidelines and recommendations.
