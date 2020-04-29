Rosemary E. Swedin

On 4/25/20, in Farmington, MN, our beloved MiMi went to be with God and her parents Edwin and Fannie Gibbs. Survived by children Nannette Avelsgard, and Natalie (Dean) Bartyzal. Grandchildren Jeremy (Carrie) Folven, Ashley Folven (Becca Luebener), Kyle (Staci) Folven, Rebecca (Jeff) Cegla, Ryan Bartyzal. Great-grandchildren Jeremy Jr., Jacob, Destinee, Preston, Brayden. Siblings Donna (John) Longie, Connie Hoehn, Jerry Gibbs, Cindy (Max) Leo, many nieces and nephews who were very close to her heart, and many cherished relatives and dear friends. A private family service will be held immediately with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. The family requests no flowers or memorials until that time, when everyone who loved Rosemary can be together in one place for fellowship. Special thanks to Minnesota Oncology and Minnesota Hospice for their heartfelt care and support. Rosemary was born on January 15, 1942 in Northfield, MN, to Edwin and Fannie Gibbs. She spent several childhood years living in Minneapolis and other cities before the family moved to Farmington in 1954. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1960. She married Herbie Swedin on August 27, 1960. They had two daughters, Nannette and Natalie. Rosemary worked many jobs over the years including Florella’s restaurant and drive-in Northfield, the Red Owl grocery store in Farmington, Brockway Glass in Rosemount, and 43 years at the City of Farmington as a senior accountant. She retired from the city in 2011. Rosemary was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Farmington for 60 years. She served as a Deacon and Elder and enjoyed many special friendships there. When the Presbyterian church closed, she became a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Farmington. In 2003, as a strong and independent woman, Rosemary purchased and moved into her beautiful townhome on the north end of Farmington. She remained there until the time of her passing. Family was everything to Rosemary and what she most enjoyed in life was spending time with them. Her daughters and their families, her siblings, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many treasured nieces and nephews all experienced her unconditional love. She valued family traditions and especially enjoyed hosting holidays, wedding and baby showers. Some of Rosemary’s favorite memories were of multi-family vacations in Ely, MN, in the 1970’s and at Ottertail Lake, MN, for the past 17 years. She enjoyed keeping in touch with Farmington High School classmates and was very active in planning their reunions. During the 1980’s, Rosemary became an accomplished painter of ceramics, a hobby that allowed her to share her love by giving her works of art to family members as gifts. These pieces will be cherished not only for their beauty, but for the expression of her love to all who received them. Rosemary had an incredible work ethic, a passion for order and organization, and embodied the spirit of caring about others. She was generous with her time, love and friendship to everyone who knew her. Our hearts are broken at losing her in this life, but we have comfort in knowing that we will see her again, that she has been embraced by Jesus, and that she is now at peace. Rosemary’s family is sincerely grateful for all of the love and care provided by Minnesota Oncology and Minnesota Hospice. God bless! White Funeral Home 651-463-7374 Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
