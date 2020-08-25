Rosemary Ann Raub O'Brien

Rosemary passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on August 19, 2020. Rosemary was born October 14, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA to Tony and Anne (Tracy) Raub. She was raised in Grand Forks, ND, where she graduated from St. James High School. She was united in Marriage to Bob O’Brien. They moved to Eagan, MN, where they raised 3 children, and Rosemary lived the remainder of her years until a recent move to Apple Valley, MN. She worked many years for Northwest Airlines, which allowed her to take her family on many wonderful trips around the world. She loved the Railroad, sounds of the train, traveling, crafts, reading, her children and showering her grandkids with love and affection. Nothing brought her more joy than her family. She would often be found talking about her grandkids, Blossom, Cuddles, Baby Dumpling, Sweet Pea, Little Dude and Sam I Am to anybody that would listen. Rosemary is survived by her children, Robert (Kristi) O’Brien of Rosemount; Jamie (Amy) O’Brien of Farmington and Anne (Luke) Herkenhoff of Albany; Grandchildren Ali, Amanda and Amber O’Brien and Madelyn, Tony and Sam Herkenhoff; Brother Mike (Linda) Raub of Lakeville; Sisters Cathy (Larry) Lande of Greeley, Colorado; and Patti (Mike) Hecht of East Grand Forks, MN, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Tony and Anne, and Brother Richard Raub. A private family ceremony will be held. A Memorial for Rosie will follow at a later date, due to COVID concerns.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.