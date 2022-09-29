Ronald R. Guenther, age 84, passed away September 21, 2022, at his home near Farmington. He had battled various cancers for eight years.
Ron was born in the Town of Cross, Fountain City, Wisconsin, to Henry Guenther and Bernice Ratz Guenther, the third of four children. He attended the Eagle Valley country school through eighth grade and graduated from Arcadia High School. He served in the US Marines from 1956-1959. After returning home, he farmed with his father, worked in a foundry in Milwaukee and at a feed mill in Arcadia.
At age 25, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, later transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to obtain an electrical engineering degree. Ron was employed as a manufacturing engineer by the Unisys Corporation in St. Paul for over 34 years, retiring in 2001.
He was married in 1963 to Leatrice "Lea" Thompson of Ettrick, Wisconsin. Daughter Leann was born in Madison and two sons, Rodney and Rory, were born after they moved to Minnesota. Ron rarely missed any activities in which their children and grandchildren were involved. A quiet, gentle handyman, Ron could take apart and repair almost anything, built a small storage barn, and helped his children build decks and repair plumbing. Ron was an active member of Farmington Lutheran Church.
Ron especially enjoyed anything outdoors. As a boy, he and his dog and his trusty 22 spent many hours roaming the family farm's hills and woods. He enjoyed ice fishing, lake fishing, deer hunting, golfing and gardening. In the summer, his specialty was growing calla lilies that he shared with co-workers and neighbors. In the winter, friends were loaned amaryllis plants to watch them grow and enjoy the lovely blossoms.
Ron is survived by his wife Lea; children Leann (Kevin) Hagen, Rodney (Missy) Guenther, Rory (fiancée Heidi Cedergren) Guenther; grandchildren Paige (Galen Erickson) Hagen, Kade Hagen, Sydney Guenther, Sami (fiancée Rylie McMillan) Guenther and Chase Guenther; uncle Jim Guenther; and 20 first cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Edith Thompson and Karen Belden; and brother Loyal Guenther.
Memorial service held 11 a.m. Friday, September 30, preceded by a gathering of family and friends at 10 a.m., at Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road, Farmington. Lunch served following the service.
