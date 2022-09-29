Ronald R. Guenther

Ronald R. Guenther, age 84, passed away September 21, 2022, at his home near Farmington. He had battled various cancers for eight years.

Ron was born in the Town of Cross, Fountain City, Wisconsin, to Henry Guenther and Bernice Ratz Guenther, the third of four children. He attended the Eagle Valley country school through eighth grade and graduated from Arcadia High School. He served in the US Marines from 1956-1959. After returning home, he farmed with his father, worked in a foundry in Milwaukee and at a feed mill in Arcadia.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.