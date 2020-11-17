Ronald M. Snyder, 77, of Burnsville, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020. Ron was born and raised in Mason, Michigan, and he was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan School of Architecture. Ron was a longtime project manager for Ellerbe Architects and spent the last years of his career designing various buildings on the campus of Notre Dame, including dorms, classrooms, and the large addition to the Notre Dame football stadium. After retiring from Ellerbe, Ron worked for a few firms designing churches. Notably, Ron designed portions of River Hills United Methodist Church in Burnsville where he and Connie were members of nearly 50 fifty years; he designed the building that is currently the Christian Life Center at Prince of Peace Church in Burnsville; and he designed the worship center addition to Hosanna Church in Lakeville. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Connie; sons, Eric (Christine) and Jon (Kari); grandchildren, Lauren, Christopher and Emily; brother, Larry (MaryAnn). Private service was held on November 15 at River Hills United Methodist Church (recording available at RiverHillsUMC.org) with inurnment at the Hosanna Church columbarium. Memorials to River Hills United Methodist Church or Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org) where he enjoyed volunteering.
