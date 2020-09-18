On August 7th, 2020 Ron E. Sinclair, age 90 went to be with his Lord and Savior. After two strokes (one in 2007 and another in late July of 2020), Ron was hospitalized and his health declined rapidly. He is survived by his wife Janet Sinclair (McDougall), daughters Elizabeth and Susan Sinclair, Carolyn (Nathan) Anderson, grandchildren Billy and Peter Todd and Gunnar and Piper Anderson. also sister-in-law Joyce Winston and niece Carol Lafave, and many family members from Canada. Ron moved to the US from Calgary Alberta in the early 1950s to work at Bechtel corporation nuclear power in San Francisco, CA. After meeting Janet through some friends from Bechtel, Ron and Janet started dating and wed not long afterwards. The couple moved to Minnesota in 1958 where Ron started work at Control Data in Bloomington, MN. Shortly thereafter, Ron was invited by Seymour Cray to join his team in Chippewa Falls, WI at Chippewa Falls Laboratories (Control Data affiliate). Ron had two patents for which he was recognized: one for printed circuit board design and a second design which was shared with Seymour Cray ( Cray Computers). After several years in the Chippewa Falls area, Ron was asked to transfer back to the Bloomington, MN Control Data facility where he worked until retiring in 1989. His retirement was short lived, as Ron agreed to work on contract at GE Medical in Waukesha, WI. He was on the design team for the PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scanner. Ron enjoyed fishing and loved getting time out on the boat, either alone, or with his 3 girls or 4 grand kids. That fact that his daughters and grand kids have a love and appreciation for fishing and being on the water was in a large part due to Rons’ love of fishing. Ron was a gardener. Each spring, he would head to his local garden center to prepare for the upcoming gardening season- he loved to grow every type of tomato, cucumbers, and green beans. His neighborhood was always well stocked with tomatoes and cucumbers. Even after it was difficult to walk, he thoroughly enjoyed making the trip around the neighborhood to distribute his vegetables. When Ron wasn’t fishing or gardening- he was always quick to offer to help his 3 daughters with any project they were involved in. He also enjoyed visiting his grand kids and watching them participate in sports throughout the years. Burnsville, MN. A Private Interment will be held in Duluth, MN at a later date. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.