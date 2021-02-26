Wade, Ronald D., age 77 of Farmington, passed away peacefully February 16, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Orie and Opal and brother Michael. Ronald is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Ronald Jr. (fiancé Katie) and Nicholas; granddaughters, Natalie, Lucy and Anna, and brother, Robert (Betty) Wade. Private family services will be held. Interment, Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home Farmington 651-463-7374 Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
