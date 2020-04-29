Ronald Cliff Kelly, of Lakeville, died April 24, 2020 after a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses. He was 70 years old. He is survived by his wife of 36 years Paula and four children: Rebekah (Nate) Lichty, Ronald Kelly II, Philip (Shelley) Kelly and Hannah (Jake) Wegleitner. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Theodore and Marcella Lichty, his siblings Larry (Kathleen) Kelly and Patsy (Brian) Lundquist, many in-laws, nieces and nephews and his loving dog, Charlie. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary, his younger brother, Jerry, father-in-law, Duane and niece, Salina. Ron was born to Joe and Mary Kelly in Grand Forks, ND on March 18th, 1950. He lived in Lakeville, MN nearly all this life. Ron was a faith-filled family man. He enjoyed time with his family more than anything, especially at the cabin on Lone Lake. He loved his wife and children so completely he would never end a phone call without reminding them of that love and how proud he was of them. Ron served 21 years as firefighter and captain of Lakeville Fire Department Station 2. He also trained volunteer firefighters at Holden Village, his family’s most beloved vacation destination. He taught Sunday School and lead confirmation throughout the time his children were school-aged, often proclaiming our duty to “make a joyful noise.” Ron was a friend to all and could make conversation with anyone. He told terrible jokes and sang the wrong lyrics to even well-known songs. He gave the very best hugs. A private funeral service will be held at the White Funeral Home in Lakeville, with a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials given to the family will be distributed to Ron’s most beloved causes. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Homes Lakeville 952-469-2723
