Roger Kent Martin, age 75 of Apple Valley, passed away March 4, 2023 with family by his side.
Memorial Service 2pm, April 21st at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, MN. Visitation at 12:30pm prior to the service.
Survived by his wife of 52 years, Melinda; sons: Chad (Kelly Moritz) and Lucas (Jeanna); grandchildren: Elizabeth and Genevieve; sister, Dawn Mclaughlin (Michael); and by many other loving relatives and friends.
Roger was born in Kansas and grew up in White Bear Lake. His father passed away when he was 7 years old but his strong mother Hellen forged him into a responsible, passionate, and motivated man. He was on the swim team and one of the first graduates of the, then new, White Bear Lake High.
He attended University of Minnesota, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. His desire was to join the Air Force, but a medical test steered him into design of the craft he wished to pilot instead. Eventually he became an outstanding Mechanical Engineer, leading teams of Building Systems Engineers/Designers.
Roger met Melinda early in college and they married in the summer after graduation. Their many adventures and activities included travel, dancing, raising two boys, building homes, and always unconditionally supporting, caring, and loving one another.
He followed work to Colorado where he found an affinity with the Rocky Mountains and hunting. He acquired the nickname Rocky and fancied himself a Mountain Man, enjoying rugged adventures for decades: hunting, fishing, skiing, and scouting. Naturally his favorite movies were Westerns, chief of which was Jeremiah Johnson.
His love for the outdoors translated into being a fantastic Boy Scout Leader, guiding Luke, Chad, and many other boys to Eagle Scout honors and providing great adventures to the troop.
Roger's lifelong passions for his "off" time were projects and fishing. He was an avid designer, craftsman, and builder. He loved envisioning a project, developing the details, putting artistic touches to them, and ensuring superior quality in the final product.
He developed his fishing passion on White Bear Lake. He especially enjoyed fishing with Luke, who shares the same passion and an even greater affinity. His happy place was Lake of the Woods on an island fishing every day with family and friends. He also frequented Lake Vermillion and many others, throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Roger forged his own paths in life, often befuddling superiors while ostensibly succeeding. He always put clients and coworkers first, which sometimes ruffled feathers of the egos above him. He found that the only person he could truly enjoy working for was himself and his clients. Along with Boris Pevzner and Chad, he started Martin Pevzner Engineering in 2000. Being his own boss was a pivotal decision and a dream. It freed his professional passions and gave him great pride. He relished mentoring Chad's career. Roger retired in 2015 and Martin Pevzner had 22 successful years in business prior to acquisition in 2022.
He was only comfortable at the helm in everything he did. He was a stern and loving leader and father. He demanded the best from himself, for himself, from others, and for his family and friends.
Above all else, he cherished relationships. He is sorely missed. He is most certainly starting a project to improve heaven in his own way.
