Roger G. Gilmer, age 83 of Lakeville, passed away on September 12, 2021. Born in a farmhouse in Darwin, MN to Ida and Wesley Gilmer. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, John and Gerald; and Ardyce Gilmer, mother of his sons. Survived by loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen “Katee;” children, Jeff (Mary), Jon (Diane), Jim (Jan), and Jenny (Kurt); grandchildren, Chad (Lauren), Ryan, Trevor, Luke, Jake (Megan), Jessie, Logan, Madeline, Keenan, Julian; brothers, Norm (Judy) and Don (MaryBeth); sisters-in-law, Gloria and Jane (Phil); brother-in-law, Kurt (Bev); along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Roger was a man of courage, strength, humor and a quick wit. His first priority was his family. He loved golf, baseball, football, basketball, Pinochle and any game of cards. An open celebration of life will take place from 1-4 on Sunday, October 10th at the Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St., Northfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donors choice.
