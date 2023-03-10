Roger A. Bakken

Roger, age 88, of Bloomington, left his earthly home on February 19, 2023 to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and family and friends who have gone before him.
Roger was born in April, 1934 in Mentor, MN. He was the fifth of thirteen children born to Harry and Edna Bakken. In 1957, he married Patricia Holm of Fargo, ND. They moved to East Grand Forks, MN where they welcomed a son and daughter. Roger managed numerous Ford Motor Company parts departments across the Midwest. His ability to memorize part numbers was unmatched. He frequently asked his grandchildren to put him to the test. In his final days, granddaughter Abigail asked him to name the steering wheel part number of a 1947 Ford truck and he rattled it off without a hitch!
Roger is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; children, Bruce (Yurika) Bakken of Burnsville, MN and Brenda (Ron) Thompson of Otsego; grandchildren, Patrick (Hayley Wender) Thompson, Kendall (Leah) Anderson, Jacob Bakken, Abigail (Taylor) Eldred, and Emily Bakken; four great-grandchildren, Penelope and Pierce Wender-Thompson and Mahoa and Noe Anderson; seven brothers and sisters and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of Roger's life will be held on Friday, March 24th from 2-4:30pm at Grace Church (Chapel - enter door #2), 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347.
