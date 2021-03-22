Rodney Marvin Dirth, age 67, of Burlington, IA/Apple Valley, MN, passed away on March 8, 2021. Rod is survived by his wife, Geri and three children: Deidra (John) Meyer, Dalen (Baily) and Devin. Celebration services will be held Sunday, June 20 at Crystal Lake Golf Course in Lakeville, MN at 5 p.m. Full obituary may be viewed at: https://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/ruskin-fl/rodney-dirth-10093599.
