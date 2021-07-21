Robert Carl Larson, age 85 of Lakeville passed away on July 18, 2021 with his sons Steven and James by his side. Bob was born on February 8, 1936 to Lowell and Linnea Larson on the family farm in Grove City, MN. It was here that he honed his strong work ethic and his playful nature. Along with working the land and caring for the animals, he enjoyed teasing his younger sisters Joyce and Karen. Bob had a wandering spirit that took him to California to find his fortune, but not a wandering eye. When his sister Joyce showed him a picture of her new friend, Doretta Lamberty, Bob raced right home to Minnesota, determined to marry the cute girl in the picture. After many dates to the local rink, where Bob impressed Doretta with his roller skating moves, they were married on December 30, 1957. Bob and Doretta remained united for 60 years until Doretta’s death in 2017. In addition to farming and flipping properties, Bob held a variety of jobs throughout his life. These jobs included bus driver for the Metropolitan Transit Commission (MTC), bus owner/driver for Prior Lake schools and grounds maintenance for the city of Edina at Centennial Lakes Park. Yet, Bob always returned to farming. Alongside both of his sons, Bob continued to help make hay and move equipment until the day before his death. Bob will be remembered for his easy-going nature, his many stories and his love for family and work. He will be missed greatly. Bob is survived by his sons Steven and James (Sandy) Larson; granddaughters Alexis, Ashley and Ava; sisters Joyce (Bill) Coll and Karen (Dayton) Peterson; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 PM Monday, August 2, 2021 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723) with a sharing of memories at 7 PM. Private Interment will take place in Grove City, MN. Online Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.