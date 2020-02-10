Robert “Butch” C. Patch, age 77 of Savage, MN, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Comfort House in McAllen, Texas. Butch was born on April 8, 1942 in Farmington, MN, the son of Donald and Irene (Broos) Patch. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Before retiring, Butch worked for Continental Machines in Savage. He is survived by his son, Jeff (significant other, Janelle Toolsie) Patch; daughters, Carol (Tim) Courant and Kellie Patch; grandchildren, Camille (Andy) Conroy, McKenzie Patch, Elliot (significant other, Leyna Gifford) Courant and Phoebe Courant; great-grandchildren, Paxton and Harlyn; siblings, Richard Patch, Bernard “Benny” (Lynn) Patch and Linda (Robert) Hubbard; sister-in-law, Deanne Patch. Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Irene; sister, Barbara Jean Broos; brother, Neil Patch. Visitation Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 12 p.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
Robert "Butch" C. Patch
