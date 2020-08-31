Robert "Bob" Lewis

Age 80 of Apple Valley, born March 10, 1940 in Blooming Prairie, MN to Edwin Lisle & Agnes Elsie (Patzer) Lewis, passed away at home surrounded by family on August 24, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed by his wife, Mary Alice (Brady); sons: Michael (Dyana), Edwin (Suzy) and Daniel; daughter, Michelle; grandchildren: Robert (Whitney), Addison (Laura), Joseph (Alexa), Crystal, Brandon and Nicole; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Lillian, Carter, Finley, Charlotte, Sawyer and Grayson; brother, Harold Lewis and several nephews and nieces. He married “Mary Alice” of Tionesta, PA on November 13, 1959 in Arlington, VA, and enjoyed over 60 years with the love of his life. Bob graduated from the Southern School of Agriculture, Waseca, MN in 1958 and joined the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and served additionally in the U.S. Army Reserve/Army Individual Ready Reserve from 1973 to 2000. After his active duty military service, Bob worked in information technology as a computer programmer/analyst for multiple companies before retiring from Wells Fargo in 2002 after 32 years. A private memorial service for family members was held on August 29th at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rosemount, MN, and he will be laid to rest with military honors at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in September. Bob loved and was loved, greatly. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Fairview Hospice and Home Instead for the excellent service they provided to Bob during his last days. Memorial donations can be made to the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 14980 Diamond Path W., Rosemount, MN 55068. Bob was a dedicated member of this church. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary (952) 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
