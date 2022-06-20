Robert "Bob" John Olson, age 84, passed away surrounded by family on June 14, 2022.
Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon; son, Kevin (Brenda); daughter, Karla (Chris) Dyson; grandchildren, James Olson, Nicholas Dyson, and Alex Dyson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Myra Olson and his two sisters Betty Lou Hintermeyer and June Friest.
Bob pursued his childhood hobby of photography and became a Professional Photographer for 30+ years. He won many awards for his portraits and outdoor scenes and was a lifetime member of the Minnesota Professional Photographer's Association. He was a dedicated business owner and helped others to develop their careers in photography in the Minneapolis area. It brought him great joy to photograph weddings, family photos, school dances and senior portraits. He always had a camera nearby. Bob was devoted to his wife and children and loved spending time with them by going on family vacations in their motorhome, celebrating holidays, birthdays and other family events. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling. When he was not outdoors you could find him working in his garage building something or refinishing beautiful pieces of furniture.
During retirement he continued to enjoy the outdoors at home with family BBQ's, gardening, taking care of his yard and feeding and watching the many birds from his chair (he loved the cardinals and hummingbirds). Later in life he enjoyed simple outings of going out to dinner with family (Red Lobster was his favorite), visiting his daughter's chickens and having raspberry pie. He also really enjoyed hearing of his three grandson's activities - he was very proud of them! Bob was a private man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed the times with his family and close friends, who referred to him as "Curly". He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. His family is at peace knowing the cardinal outside his window at the time of his passing was a sign he will be there to watch over them.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
