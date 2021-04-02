Robert (Bob) H. Lane, 82, peacefully went to meet his Lord and Savior on March 21, 2021, after a courageous 14 year battle with cancer. Bob was admired and loved by all who knew him and was always willing to help others, whenever he could. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bob was the only child of Harry and Evelyn (Reetz) Lane, born on December 28, 1938, in Duluth, MN. Bob was raised by his parents in Chippewa Falls, WI, where he later graduated from Chippewa Falls High School. Thereafter, Bob attended UW-River Falls and John Brown University in Siloam Springs, AR. Bob obtained a position as Project Manager at Control Data Corp. until his retirement 31 years later in 1989. Bob’s entrepreneurial gift and love of coffee aided him in creating the Heartland Coffee and Equipment Co. He loved helping people start up coffee shops in the Midwest and even provided an espresso machine to a shop in Costa Rica. In addition to his career, Bob faithfully served as a member of Hope Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, working on several boards and the Awana Children’s program. Bob loved reading his Bible and studying Bible history. Bob married Marjorie (Vold-Konecny) Lane on September 18, 1988 in St. Paul, MN. Over the course of 32 years, Bob and Marge enjoyed spending time together with family and friends, traveling and boating. Bob is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Marge), his sons, Jeffrey (Jackie) Lane, Scott (Kristen) Konecny, Jeremy Konecny and his son-in-law, Tom Swearingin. Bob is further survived by his grandchildren, Charles (Breezy), Sarah (Brent), Donald (Erin), Connor, Odin, Tages, Addym and his great grandchildren, Anthony, Leah, Dakota Rose and Levi. Bob is also survived by many family and friends who will dearly miss him. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Evelyn Lane and his daughter, Jayne Swearingin. A Celebration of Life service will occur on Thursday, May 6, 2021, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m.. The service will be held at Hosanna Church located at 9600 163rd St. W., Lakeville, MN. Masks are respectfully requested and will be provided. There will be social distancing in the chapel. Memorials can be allocated to Hope Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Apple Valley, MN.; Mayo Clinic Health System Oncology, Rochester; or a Memorial of your choice.
