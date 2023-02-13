Robert "Bob" Frankhauser

Robert Frankhauser, age 82, of Farmington, MN, graduated to Heaven on February 4, 2023.
Bob was born on October 29, 1940, in Fargo, ND. He grew up in Bloomington, MN, and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1958, later graduated from Westmar College, LeMars, IA, in 1963.
The Vietnam War was in progress, his draft number was up, and he volunteered for combat. God had other plans; and he was stationed at Fort Meyers, VA, and worked at the Pentagon where he was part of the Special Security Office that received messages from Vietnam. These messages were then forwarded to the White House. The White House sent messages to the Special Security Office which were then forwarded to Vietnam.
While in the Washington, DC area, he met his wife of 57 years. After the military, he worked for the largest home builder in the Washington, DC area. Two daughters were born to them during this time. In late 1968, the family moved back to Minnesota where another daughter was born. He spent late 1968 to 1975 helping manage his uncle's turkey farm in Cannon Falls, MN, and then worked for Hayes Contractors, Inc. in downtown Minneapolis. He retired from Dakota Electric Cooperative in 2008 after 29 years working as an accountant.
He is survived by the love of his life, Florence Giles Frankhauser and daughters Debbie Collins (Nathan), Pamela Heikkila, and Angela Hollingsworth (Joel). Also, 11 grandchildren: Joshua Collins, Joel Collins (Sharon), Jesse Collins (Rebekah), Victor Heikkila-Frankhauser, Ruben Heikkila-Frankhauser, Isaac Heikkila, Carlos Heikkila-Frankhauser, Micah Heikkila, Rachel Anne Whitlock (Michael), Abbey Hollingsworth, and Naomi Hollingsworth; and six great-grandchildren.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, birdwatching, feeding the birds, tending to his flowers, and above all else reading his Bible.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on February 18, 2023, at Bethel's Rock Church, Farmington, MN. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to service with lunch following the service. Internment at Fort Snelling Cemetery, February 21 at 10:30 a.m.
