Robert "Bob" D. Allcorn

Robert “Bob” Dale Allcorn, 91, died March 14, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Marilyn and sons, Jeffery and Steven. Bob was born on July 23, 1928 in Alliance, Ohio. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1946 and joined the Army Air Force. He spent most of his Army time in Occupational Forces of Japan. Bob worked for Universal Cooperative Inc. in Alliance, OH and Eagan, MN. He retired in 1993. Memorial service at a later date at the Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, Burnsville, MN. Memorial gifts to: Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, 701 East 130th Street, Burnsville, MN 55337; or Burnsville Area Special Olympics, 13201 Highview Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337; or to the charity or church of your choice.
