Robert "Bob" C. Fors, age 88 of Rosemount, passed away on February 2, 2023.
Preceded in death by his parents Gunnar and Myrtle and his younger sister Marianne Morton.
Survived by his wife of 58 years Lucy; son Erik (Fidias) and daughters Sue (Lars) Erickson, Melissa (Glen), and Liz; grandchildren Andrew, Kaylyn, Evan, and Niklas; and his brother Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, February 13th at 11:30am with visitation one hour prior at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Internment Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity.
Bob grew up in South Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. He served in the Marines at Camp Pendleton. He sent yearly birthday cards to fellow Marines on November 10th.
At age 50, he graduated from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He was a proud parent of four Gopher graduates. He loved watching Gopher sports. Bob's two favorite songs were the Marine Corp Hymn and the Minnesota Rouser.
Bob owned his own commercial real estate company, Midwest Builder's Realty. He enjoyed photography, tennis, coffee, fishing with his brother, traveling, gardening, collecting wood planes, hunting pheasants, reading, and playing golf. He also enjoyed playing golf with the Lakeville Seniors and attending lutefisk dinners at St. John's. Bob especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
