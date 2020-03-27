Rita Catherine Hammer, age 93 of Savage, formerly of Burnsville entered eternal life on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe. Rita was born on February 3, 1927 in Credit River Township, MN, the daughter of John and Ellen (O’Neil) Garvey. She married John Hammer on June 26, 1948. Rita was a strong, independent and intelligent woman. She was a dedicated and loyal bookkeeper at Perkins for over 30 years. She had a wonderful, creative, resourceful imagination. She was committed to her faith. She never forgot the name of anyone she ever met. She enjoyed baking and entertaining for her family and friends. Rita is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, John and Ellen Garvey; siblings, Elmer (Irene) Garvey, Mary (Tim) Garvey, Margaret (Ray) Anderson, Helena (Edward) Condon, Sister Mary Ellen Garvey; sons-in-law, Mark Rausch and Tom Savin. She is survived by her children, Ann Savin, Margaret (James) Hinke, Louise (Mark) Padfield, Jane (Alan) Meitler and Joan Rausch; grandchildren, Michael Savin, Audrey (Anthony) Bell, Jonathan (Erica) Hinke, Laura (Philip) Braun, Elizabeth (Michael) Sherry, April (Elmar) Trust, Brandon Hinke, Jill Padfield, Jeff (Stacey) Meitler, Andrea Meitler, Ellen Rausch and Lauren Rausch; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Gail) Garvey. A service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Ursuline Sisters of the Roman Union, Central Province, St. John the Baptist School or to a charity of your choice. Private family interment Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska. Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.
