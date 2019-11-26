Richard R. Taylor “Dick” age 81, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. Father of two, widower, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Dick grew up in Belle Plaine and after some adventurous travels, settled in Prior Lake. Ever curious, he was a yarn spinner, bridge player, hunter, Civil War enthusiast, family historian, and most of all, fastpitch softball legend. Dick will be sorely missed by uncountable people that he played with, coached, and mentored. Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice; parents, Sylvan and Ruth Taylor, and brothers, Robert and Gail Taylor. He is survived by his daughters, RaeLynn LeMay (Dennis) and LeAnn (Mike Hepp) Taylor; grandchildren, Samantha and Alyssa LeMay; great grandson, Kayden; brother, Don David (Pam) Taylor; sister-in-law, Millie Taylor, and other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723) with a Funeral Service on Tuesday 11 AM December 3, 2019 at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville with a visitation starting at 10 AM at church. Private Interment, West Christiania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials will be donated to the Civil War Trust and the USA Softball Endowment Fund. Online Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723
Richard "Dick" R. Taylor
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.