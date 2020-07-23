Richard "Dick" John Stadler

Richard “Dick” Stadler, age 73 of Apple Valley, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020, at the Minneapolis VA Hospital, after seeing most of his immediate family. Preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Eleanor Stadler, sister Agnes, brother Thomas, sisters-in-law Yoshico and Natalie, brothers-in-law Roger and Ronald Sweet. Survived by his loving wife Janis; his children, David (and Sheree) of Burlington, IA, Patrick (and Charity) of Lakeville, MN, Kevin (and Janice) of St. Francis, MN, and Kristen (and Troy) Liechty of Fort Wayne, IN; brothers and sisters, Sister Anna Marie O.S.F., Tony (and Barb), Thomas [D] (and Patricia), Jim (and Pam), Mike (and Yoshico [D]), Arlene (and Bernie) Menge, Kathy (and Rich) Gardner, Jean (and Joe) Schwartz, Joan (and Chuck) Nation, Peter (and Natalie [D]), Leo (and Kris); brother-in-law Rick (and Sue) Sweet. Loving grandfather to Rhett (and Roslyn) Butler, Braelyn, Jessica, and Allyssa Stadler, Sly Wiseman, Stephanie, Kali, Johnathan, and Isaiah Stadler. Great-grandfather to Lars and Bohdi Butler. Richard “Dick” Stadler was born Oct. 20, 1946, in St. Paul to Ernest and Eleanor Stadler. After attending St. Bernard’s High School in St. Paul, he enlisted in the Army. He married his sweetheart Janis Sweet on Aug. 11, 1967. He spent 1-1/2 years at Fort Snelling Post and then 1-1/2 years in the Panama Canal Zone, where David was born. After returning to Minnesota, he worked at H.M. Smythe Co. and International Multifoods. He then worked at Baldinger Bakery 25+ years until his retirement. A celebration of his life will be held on July 25 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount, MN) with a 10 a.m. visitation and an 11 a.m. Mass. A luncheon will be held after Mass at Trinity Lutheran Church (600 Walnut St., Farmington, MN) at 1 p.m.
