Richard "Dick" D. Olson

Richard “Dick” Dean Olson, age 88, of Burnsville, passed away March 30, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Percy B. Olson and Constance J. (nee Stewart) Olson; three brothers: Wayne D., Ronald C., and Percy O. Jr.; former wife Verna Elizabeth (nee Sivak); and three sons: Richard “Rick” Jr., Randy M., and Russell J. Dick was born in Devils Lake, ND on September 22, 1932, and raised on a farm in Overland Township outside of Edmore, ND. Dick was the third oldest of 11 siblings. He often would regale memories of working the thrashing machines on the Olson and neighboring farms. Dick graduated from Baudette High School before joining the Navy in June of 1950 at the age of 17 and was honorably discharged in 1953. He served three years as a navy supply clerk seaman and received the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, European Occupation Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his discharge from the Navy, Dick worked in the construction industry in Minneapolis. It was then he met Verna and married in February of 1958. They moved to Prior Lake where Dick was active in coaching baseball and basketball while his young family played on the sports teams. Dick enjoyed growing and raising the family’s vegetables. Dick retired as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in his mid 50’s. He acquired a love for running, biking, skiing, lifting weights, golfing and other outdoor activities soon after his retirement. He was a well known runner in the Twin Cities running community. He participated in hundreds of 5 and 10 km races as well as half and full marathons, not only in the Twin Cities and Duluth, but also in New York, London and Paris. Dick was blessed to have met Janet Havlicek in 1998. They enjoyed running, biking and traveling together around the world. Dick’s friends he met along the way, as a letter carrier, runner, and neighbor brought him great joy and companionship. Dick is survived by sisters Marlene (George) Dahl, Carol (Ken) Nordli, Ardis (Bill) Brink, Lyn (Ron) Crocker, Diane (Balram) Mehra, brothers Robert (Judith) Olson, Jerry (LaVon) Olson; daughter-in-law Lisa, daughter Kileen (Mike) Schiebel, sons Robert (Stacey) Olson and Ross (Kelly) Olson; grandchildren Brittany (Trevor), Ryan (Erica), Rees (Erin), Reilly, Erica (Ben), Derek (Theresa), Blane, Elise, Linnea; great-grandchildren Briar, Quinn, Libby, Bentley and many other family members and special friends. Interment scheduled at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery Friday, May 7 at 9:30 a.m. along with a celebration of life hosted in Eagan, Blackhawk Park Pavilion at 11 a.m. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Bloomington Center for the Arts and Three Rivers Park District Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve.
