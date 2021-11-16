Richard Faber, age 92, of Burnsville, MN.
Formerly of Bloomington, passed away on November 15, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents; Nicholas and Dorothy Faber; brothers; Robert, William, and Nicholas Faber; sister; Paulette Kraft; brother-in-law; Kenneth Hennager.
Survived by his wife of 71 years Barbara; children; Margaret, Richard (Carmen), James, Susann (Brad), Nancy, and Carolyn (Marty); grandchildren Jennifer (Chris) Bolson, Richard (Florence), Lindsay, Rebecca, Stephanie, and Keely (Isaac) Lopez; great-grandchildren Caden and Maddox; brothers Fred (Francine), John (Jan), and Peter (Jackie); sisters Dorothy Hennager and Mary (Rich) Froemel; brother-in-law Mike Kraft; sister-in-law Markie; many other relatives and friends (Mike Lange). Retired from CH Carpenter Lumber after 32 years and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
He was passionate about hunting, sports, construction, and spending time with family. His powerful presence and contagious sense of humor will be greatly missed.
