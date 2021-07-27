Richard “Dick” Aire Lorentson, age 86, of Lakeville, passed away November 29, 2020. Dick graduated from Lakeville High School in 1952 and received a degree in Botany from St. Olaf College before enlisting in the Navy. After two years of active service on the U.S.S. Shangri-La, Dick proudly left the Navy to begin a successful career in sales. His beloved Uncle Fred inspired him to invest in his first farm and fostered a lifelong love of buying and selling land. Dick was the consummate salesman, exuding class, charm and humor. Admitted to the Lakeville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006, Dick loved hunting, fishing, planting trees, pitching horseshoes, gardening and birdwatching. Richard is survived by his beloved wife Dot (Studer); children Ann (Andrew) Artley, Ginger Lorentson and Matthew Lorentson; and grandchildren Brynn, Kiara and Piper Artley. Memorial service will be held August 9th at 11am St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lakeville, MN at 20615 Heath Ave. Visitation one hour prior to the service and interment at Lakeville Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Federation of the Blind Minnesota at nfbmn.org in his name. “Don’t forget to smell the roses as you walk thru life. It’s important….” - Dick Condolences to: artleys@gmail.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.