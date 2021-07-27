Richard Carl Ruth known by all as “Dick”, age 79 of Apple Valley, passed away on July 21, 2021. Dick grew up in Edina and lived for more than 50 years in Apple Valley. Retired 18 years ago as a computer programmer at Unisys in Roseville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Richard and Hilma Ruth. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Linda Susan, his children Brad (Traci) and Melissa (Dan Moulin) and his grandchildren Kayla, Michael, Brandon, Amanda, Jackson and Elle. Dick’s happy and quirky outlook on life will be missed by his family and many friends. Memorial Visitation was from 1-3 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley. White Funeral Home Apple Valley 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
