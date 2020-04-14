Rich Herman was a gentle giant, a beloved father, a devoted husband, and a caring friend. Rich was a person with humor, wit, and laughter that will never be forgotten. Rich Herman, age 66 of Rosemount, MN, died on Wednesday April 8, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19. Rich was born February 20, 1954 in Plentywood, MT, where he grew up on his family farm outside of town, and was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth Herman. After graduating high school, Rich attended Montana State University where he studied Computer Science, a new program at the time. More importantly, at MSU Rich met his loving wife, Cathy, and they were married December 20, 1981. After graduating, Rich moved to Iowa where he worked for Rockwell International on telecommunication systems. Rich then moved to Minnesota to work for Sperry and eventual transitioned to Lockheed Martin where he worked on the F35 program. In Minnesota, Rich and Cathy had and raised their children Bryan and Anna. Rich retired from Lockheed Martin in 2016. Rich took a retirement job working for Product Digital Associations to keep himself out of trouble until Cathy could join him in retirement. Rich had the best job- smashing 500 pound hammers into monitors, dropping servers and seeing if they still ran. The best part was that if it broke, he did not have to fix it. There was never a dull moment with Rich- from traveling across the country in his van, to serving as president of the Guild of Metalsmiths for five years, and sitting under the stars next to a campfire in Seeley Lake, MT. Even in the quiet moments at home with his wife and children, Rich infused each day with his love and humor. Rich was a loving father who took an active role with his children’s interests, serving as a leader of Boy Scout Troop 230. Rich accompanied scouts to Philmount, Seabase in Florida, and the boundary waters. Rich is survived by his wife, Cathy and two children, Bryan and Anna; his brother Martin (Kathy) Herman; mother-in-law, Lois (Bill) Freeman; sisters-in-law Susan Agostinelli and Sheila Herman; brothers-in-law Mike Freeman, Rich Freeman, and Dave Freeman; numerous nieces and nephews; along with extended family and dear friends. Rich is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Elizabeth Herman; his brother James Herman; and father-in-law Victor Freeman. Rich is now in eternal rest. Please hold him close in your mind and spirit. Rich cared deeply about those around him. Please care deeply about those around you. Please use this time to tell those you love how important they are to you. We love you Rich, and will forever miss you. Family will hold celebration of life services at a later date, in both Minnesota and Montana. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Guild of Metalsmiths, P.O. Box 72, Hudson, WI 54016.
