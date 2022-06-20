Regina Mary Fischer Mullanney

Point Loma, CA - Gina passed away at her home on Thursday June 2, 2022 after a year battling lung cancer.
She loved with all of her heart and never met a stranger. Her upbringing from Farmington, MN was never far from her soul as she treated everyone like they were an extension of her own family. She always helped people regardless of their circumstances. From the 1970's she has been woven into the network of our loved Loma Portal, and she was known locally as the lady at Plumosa park doing the alphabet in yoga, with her furry child Jack. With rollers in her hair. She had an insatiable thirst for adventure, and she traveled all over the world. The world is much dimmer without her here, as she was always smiling and sharing her positive attitude with all that would listen. She will truly be missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her brother Alfred Buzzy Fischer, daughter and son in law Jenny & Allen Reiten and her son Matt Mullanney, and many nieces and nephews.
Please join us to celebrate her on Saturday July 9, 2022 at 10:00am at St. Charles Borromeo Academy, 2802 Cadiz St, San Diego, CA 92110. Reception location will be announced at her service.
Donations ( By mail or phone ) may be made in her name to : Sharp HealthCare Foundation, Dr. Fred Saleh & Dr. Thomas Shifton Patient Assistance Fund Endowment, 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd. San Diego, CA 92123. Contact Person: Shawna Fallon (858) 499-4821
