Raymond “Ray” Ralph Maxa, age 90, of Lakeville passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Ray was born on December 6, 1930 to James and Otillia “Tilly” Maxa of Jordan, the 12th of 14 children and grew up in New Market. Ray served in the US Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War, where he was awarded 3 bronze stars for meritorious service. After returning from service, he worked at his dad’s auto repair shop and later for Northern States Power and ClarkLift of MN, where he designed, engineered and patented the Maxa Retractable Overhead Forklift Guard. In 1955, he married Evelyn O’Neill, with whom he built a beautiful and welcoming home and raised a large and much-loved family. In 1970, Ray founded a successful metal fabrication business in Elko. When not at the shop, Ray could be found working on various projects that usually required heavy machinery, a little elbow grease and teaching the next generation the value of hard work and problem-solving. He also enjoyed playing 500 and euchre with friends and family and was always good for an extra trick. Ray will be remembered for his steadfast devotion to his wife and family, his gentle strength, his hard work, his generosity and his amazing ingenuity. Ray is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Evelyn and his daughter, Terri. He is survived by daughters, Lorri (Thomas) Fritz, Julie (James) Burkstrand, and Sarah (Michael) Ritzenthaler; sons, Raymond Jr. (Denise), Bruce, James, Joseph (Jennifer), and William (Michelle); sister, Josephine Davis; brother, Kenneth Maxa, 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville. Visitation was from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, April 19, 2021 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trail (952-469-2723). Private interment at All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Lakeville White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
