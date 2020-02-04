Rachel Vath, age 28 of Saint Paul passed away January 30, 2020, at the end of her nine-year journey with breast cancer. Preceded in death by grandfather, Eldon Vath. Survived by loving father, Landon; mother, Susan (David) Gerken; siblings, Michael, Heather, and Landon Jr; Grandparents, Louise Vath, Donald and Margaret Baune; aunts and uncles, Lisa (Kevin) Herbert, Lance (Jean) Vath, Gary (Faye) Baune, Carol (Mark) Viola, Sandy (Dan) Vandenberghe, Rick (Deb) Baune, Steve (Deb) Baune, Cindy (Doug) Fulton and Scott (Monique) Baune. Also, by loving cousins and other relatives and many friends including her dog Peanut and cat Jelly. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Rachel will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 11 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Avenue West, Rosemount, Minnesota 55068 with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to service at church. Memorial Visitation will take place on Thursday evening February 13, 2020 from 4 PM to 8 PM at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rachel’s honor to breast cancer research. These are suggested organizations: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – New York and Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Rachel Vath
Service information
Feb 13
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
4:00PM-8:00PM
Feb 14
Memorial Mass
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
13900 Biscayne Ave. W
Rosemount, MN 55068
13900 Biscayne Ave. W
Rosemount, MN 55068
