Phyllis M. Marschall, age 93, of Burnsville, MN, entered eternal life on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at NorBella Senior Living in Savage, MN.
Phyllis was born on February 22, 1929, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Earl and Ethel (Erschfeld) Peters. She was married to Robert Marschall.
Some of her hobbies included canning and baking, which connected her with her career choice of working in food service for the Burnsville School District. When she was younger, she enjoyed fishing and cabin time with family. She enjoyed gatherings with her childhood friends and coworkers. Phyllis was very friendly and low key, but keeping in touch with her friends and family was very important to her.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; infant granddaughter, Shanna; brother, Donald Peters.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Barbara), Donald (Judy); grandchildren, Brian Marschall, Sherri (Scott) Webster, Kelly Marschall, Todd (Nicole) Marschall, Devon (Justin) Siemieniewski; great-grandchildren, Cole Webster, Brittany and Courtney Rowe-Marschall, Christian and Cameron Marschall, Theodore and Eleanor Siemieniewski; sister, Joyce Elliott.
Visitation Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 10-11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
