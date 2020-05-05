Pete(Norton) Wallin, 94, of Lakeville passed away peacefully on May 3. He was preceded in death by his wife Ione. He was born and raised on his family farm in Comfrey, MN and was one of ten children. His family lost their farm in the great depression and moved into town. He worked at the local lumberyard and then at age 14 he started driving a truck for a construction company. At about age 16 he moved with his parents to Minneapolis and worked at the Swift packing plant and later at Honeywell where his dad and five siblings also worked. He had many jobs as a young man and spent most of his life as a carpenter for Hauenstein and Burmeister . He was proud 50 year gold card member of the Carpenter's Union. In the late 40's he met and dated a young lady named Ione Anderson that lived next door and married her in 1950. They shared 53 years together. He and Ione raised their family in St. Louis Park and then in Lakeville. They were able to travel many places with friends and traveled often to be with relatives. Extended family and his immediate family were very important to Pete. He really enjoyed holding the little ones and playing with his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retirement he helped on his daughter and son in law's farm and then worked for their business Udder Tech. He has been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church since 1967 and had a great church family. He always looked forward to seeing them on Sunday mornings and at the men's luncheon on Tuesdays! Pete had many long time friends and neighbors. He was always enjoyed a good visit and conversation. He moved to Highview Hills and it did not take long for him to have many new friends there. Pete is survived by his son James Wallin of Casa Grande, AZ and his daughter Cheryl Mohn (Bruce) of Lakeville, and grandchildren Brent Mohn (Emily), Angela (Mohn) Wubben (Cody) and Dana (Mohn) Casto (Chris) and six great grandchildren. A virtual memorial service will be available next week. Feel free to contact Cheryl at Cherylmohn1@gmail.com with comments and for the memorial service link.
