Paul Melvin Wester, age 85, of Burnsville, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Preceded in death by parents and brother, Kenneth. Born October 28, 1934 in LaBolt, SD and raised in Minneapolis, Paul was a 1952 graduate of Roosevelt High School and received his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of MN in 1957. He served in the U.S. army 1961-63. Survived by wife of 35 years, Patricia Lynn; daughters Lynn (Bob) Barrett and Alyssa (Jon) Marker and their mother, Judith Wester; step-children, Laurie (Bruce) Samuel and Paul (Juli) Nordin; grandchildren, Greg (Amy) Wester, Erin (Zach) Crader, Madeline and Jack Marker and Andy Samuel; three great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A very special thank you to the special people at Friendship Manor in Shakopee who so lovingly cared for Paul in his last days. Memorials preferred to Bloomington Covenant Church in Bloomington, MN. Condolences: www.whitefuneral homes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
