Patrick Edward Stifter died at his home on May 1, 2023 in Lake Stevens, Washington at the age of 67 after a decade long battle with cancer.

Patrick was born on February 10, 1956 in Farmington, Minnesota to Edward and Helen Stifter. He graduated from Farmington Senior High School in 1974 and soon after followed his older brother Mike to Seattle, Washington where he married Julie Stifter on July 13, 1981. Over 8 years, the couple welcomed three children into their home.

