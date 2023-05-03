Patrick Edward Stifter died at his home on May 1, 2023 in Lake Stevens, Washington at the age of 67 after a decade long battle with cancer.
Patrick was born on February 10, 1956 in Farmington, Minnesota to Edward and Helen Stifter. He graduated from Farmington Senior High School in 1974 and soon after followed his older brother Mike to Seattle, Washington where he married Julie Stifter on July 13, 1981. Over 8 years, the couple welcomed three children into their home.
Patrick enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp. He spent time barbequing, watching the Seattle Sounders, and playing with the family dogs. Patrick was well-known for taking things apart and mostly putting them back together (generally with a lot of urging from Julie), building things like cribbage boards and holey boards, and telling an excessive amount of dad jokes-something that he inherited from his father. He was always quick to help both people he knew and people he didn't by lending tools, advice, and his own labor. His children remember him as someone with an undeniable sarcastic and witty personality and as a generous, loving, and kind father who encouraged his children to travel and unapologetically pursue their goals. Patrick lived his life to the fullest, in spite of his cancer, often to the amazement of everyone that knew him.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Julie; his three children, Amy (Niko), Michael (Amanda), and Emily; and his siblings, Peter (Jane), John (Brenda), and Joseph (Dana).
He was preceded in death by his brother Michael, mother Helen, and father Edward.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Pat on May 20th from 1 to 5pm at 5 Rights Brewing Company located at 1514 3rd St., Marysville, WA.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance who consistently and compassionately provided care and support.
